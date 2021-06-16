LIFT Launches Its Latest eFoils

You may not be able to walk on water but the Lift eFoil, a surfboard powered by an electric propeller, will let you soar over the seas. Now, Isabella, Puerto Rico-based family-owned company, has launched its 2021 line-up – the LIFT2, LIFT3, and LIFT3 Elite. The new line’s varying price points make eFoiling that much more affordable. Previously, the Lift eFoil was only available for US $12,000. Prices now range from US $10,900 for the LIFT2 to US $14,000 for the LIFT3 Elite. Plus, these new models offer greater durability, maneuverability, battery life, and speed, along with upgraded construction, new board sizes, dynamic wing options, and enhanced electronics and propulsion.

“Amid a global flurry of press attention, the Lift eFoil has recently been hailed as one of the “coolest superyacht tech toys you should have onboard” and “a fantastic toy for yacht charters”, says Ligia Vela, the company’s public relations manager. “Additionally, Lift has over 300 affiliate demo locations around the world 10 of which are in the Caribbean including Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, the Virgin Island, and the Dominican Republic. Individuals can learn and experience flying above water on the company’s electric surfboards at Lift’s affiliate locations. By booking a lesson, individuals can quickly learn to look as relaxed and elegant as an expert surfer. It’s a fun, safe, socially distant activity that’s perfect for all types of adventure seekers.”

The 11-year-old company recently finished building a new factory to scale the production of its boards, given the global success of Lift eFoils, thus enabling it to continue as the world’s leading eFoil company. https://liftfoils.com/