Friday, May 13, 2022
Gas Saving Tips for Boaters

By Carol_Bareuther
L to R Tashawn Queeley and Gary Hodge
L to R Tashawn Queeley and Gary Hodge
The price of gas is hitting boater’s wallets worldwide, especially powerboaters. The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), a boating advocacy group, recently published gas-saving tips, many of which are equally valid for those in the Caribbean. 

“With the high price of fuel, even sailors stand to gain with these fuel-saving tips. For motor-driven vessels, following these tips can definitely make a difference throughout
the season,” says Scott Croft, BoatUS vice president of public affairs. 

Born-Again Stinkpotter!

How to Save Money While Boating!

1. Before Heading Out – Tune your engine. A once-a-year tune-up and service will help it run more efficiently. Also, check for propeller damage throughout the year. A dinged or broken propeller will hurt your fuel economy. 

2. At the Dock – Lighten Your Tanks. Don’t run with a full freshwater or fuel tank unless you absolutely need it. Water weighs 8 pounds per gallon, and some boats have fresh water tanks that can hold 100 gallons, so emptying half can add up quickly. Gasoline weighs 6 pounds per gallon, so if you don’t need a full tank to safely return, lighten your load and bring less. A rule of thumb when planning for fuel use on any outing is that you need to have one-third of your fuel to your destination, one-third back home, and one-third in reserve.

3. On the Water – Watch your Wake. One sign you’re blowing gas is the size of your wake. While sometimes you have no option, slowing down to no-wake speed saves fuel. It’s a matter of plowing a wall of water rather than efficiently slipping over or through it. www.boatus.com

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
