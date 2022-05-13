Gas Saving Tips for Boaters

- Advertisement -

The price of gas is hitting boater’s wallets worldwide, especially powerboaters. The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), a boating advocacy group, recently published gas-saving tips, many of which are equally valid for those in the Caribbean.

“With the high price of fuel, even sailors stand to gain with these fuel-saving tips. For motor-driven vessels, following these tips can definitely make a difference throughout

the season,” says Scott Croft, BoatUS vice president of public affairs.

How to Save Money While Boating!

1. Before Heading Out – Tune your engine. A once-a-year tune-up and service will help it run more efficiently. Also, check for propeller damage throughout the year. A dinged or broken propeller will hurt your fuel economy.

2. At the Dock – Lighten Your Tanks. Don’t run with a full freshwater or fuel tank unless you absolutely need it. Water weighs 8 pounds per gallon, and some boats have fresh water tanks that can hold 100 gallons, so emptying half can add up quickly. Gasoline weighs 6 pounds per gallon, so if you don’t need a full tank to safely return, lighten your load and bring less. A rule of thumb when planning for fuel use on any outing is that you need to have one-third of your fuel to your destination, one-third back home, and one-third in reserve.

3. On the Water – Watch your Wake. One sign you're blowing gas is the size of your wake. While sometimes you have no option, slowing down to no-wake speed saves fuel. It's a matter of plowing a wall of water rather than efficiently slipping over or through it.