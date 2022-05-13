New Floating Bar in the Turks & Caicos

- Advertisement -

What do basketball star Trevor Ariza, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and award-winning hip hop artist Ja Rule have in common? They’ve been among the celebrities and everyday folks who visit the new Noah’s Ark. The Ark is a floating tiki bar located through a channel to the east of Little Water Cay (Iguana Island) in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. There’s a full-service bar with everything from Rum to Champagne, including the signature drink called a Super Mario after the Ark’s mixologist. There’s a full kitchen too, with a menu focused on fresh seafood such as lobster, conch, snapper, grouper, and shrimp plus other Caribbean dishes.

“Noah’s Ark is accessible by boats, jet skis, and any other water transportation,” invites Lester Carter, owner. “The way it’s built it can take a large or small boat tied up the long side. Noah’s Ark is built like a dock with foam and concrete for the floor and the sides, and the bar and kitchen are built with wood. It’s an open-air facility. We are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to sunset.”

There’s also a ferry service to Noah’s Ark. This picks guests up from the Blue Haven Marina at 1 p.m., and returns for them at 5 p.m. The cost is $40, round trip. To book, call: +1 (649) 332-6268.