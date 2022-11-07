-->
Monday, November 7, 2022
Cruise

Garmin Helps Mariners See The Bahamas’ Undersea Better

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Navionics Platinum+ is displayed in a tablet ipad and iphone
Take adventures to the Caribbean up a notch with high-resolution relief shading. This is now available for the Bahamas for both premium Garmin marine mapping (Garmin Navionics Vision+) and premium Navionics marine mapping (Platinum+).

“High-resolution relief shading allows you to see every nook and cranny in the ocean floor,” explains David Dunn, senior director of marine sales for Garmin, a marine, aviation, and auto tech company headquartered in Olathe, KS, USA. “Before you even leave the shore, you can pinpoint the best spot to cast a line or drop anchor. When out on the water, the ability to see any subtle change in structure provides boaters, anglers, sailors, and divers greater situational awareness while exploring those waters. For the sport anglers fishing Caribbean waters during warmer months, predator fish hang out near ledges and prey on bait fish as they pass over, and now you can see those unique locations in the Bahamas more clearly than ever before.” www.garmin.com, www.navionics.com  

