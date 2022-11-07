Transat Paprec, Formerly Transat en Double Concarneau – Saint-Barthélemy, Becomes First Mixed Double-Handed Transatlantic Race

- Advertisement -

There’s a new name and a new game plan for the Transat en Double Concarneau – Saint-Barthélemy, a race that now starts from Concarneau, in northwest France and ends in St. Barths, nearly 4,000 miles. It’s now called the Transat Paprec, in honor of the title sponsor, Paprec, a French leader in recycling. New too, is the 100% mixed male-female double-handed format. This makes the Transat Paprec, which launches next in April 2023 in collaboration with OC Sport Pen Duick, the FFVoile, and the Figaro class will become the first transatlantic race contested by male-female double-handed crews. It will be sailed on a 35-foot Beneteau Figaro 3. This mixed format is already prevalent in Olympic classes such as the 470 and the Nacra, but again, this is the first time it’s being included in a transatlantic race.

It’s an excellent thing for a lot of reasons, we should be seeking equality,” says Nils Palmieri, winner of the last double-handed transatlantic race with Julien Villon. “I think it’s great that men and women sail together on the same boat. It’s also an excellent thing for partners and sponsors, especially mine, for whom the notion of mixed doubles appeals.”

The mixed doubles move is in keeping with the strength and innovations in the event for 30 years, adds Joseph Bizard, general manager of OC Sport Pen Duick. “Born from our exchanges with our partners, the Figaro class and the French Sailing Federation, this strong concept will position the event at the center of the challenges of our sport and at the heart of the expectations of the public to promote diversity and contribute to the growth of female sailors.” www.transatpaprec.com