Dream Yacht Charter Presents Its New Sail Pass

No worries! Whether travel plans are uncertain due to the pandemic or if sampling the world of yacht ownership sounds like fun, Dream Yacht Charter has the solution. The Annapolis, MD-based company’s new Sail Pass allows customers to sail up to three times a year – twice in low season and once in high season – for one annual price. Pass prices vary depending on the yacht type and size chosen. Better yet, Sail Pass Maxi’s Exclusive Pass and XL Pass lets customers sail six weeks a year – three weeks in high season and three weeks in low season – on any yacht for one annual price. Sail Pass is valid for 12 months. Customers can decide when they wish the pass to start but it must be within 3 months of the purchase date. Additionally, purchasers can buy as many passes as they want, but the pass holder must be on board for each charter. Upcoming too is pass renewal incentives.

“Last November we launched our first flat rate prices for high and low season for a limited time, which proved incredibly popular in the USA and across Europe. So many customers bought multiple weeks that we designed Sail Pass,” says Loïc Bonnet, Dream Yacht Charter’s founder, and president. “For years, owners of yachts in our fleet have benefitted from our ever-expanding network of bases. For example, in the last 12 months alone we have launched new bases in La Spezia, Key West, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Maya Riviera. Our Sail Pass allows charter guests the chance to experience this freedom of worldwide sailing, with the costs known to them in advance, and to see what it might be like to take the next step in Dream Yacht ownership.” www.dreamyachtcharter.com