The Multihull Company Opens New Office in USA’s Chesapeake Bay

If you think two or three hulls are better than one, then The Multihull Company is one of the tops in the world when it comes to sales and service for cats and tri’s. The Philadelphia, PA-headquartered company’s global locations include five offices in the Caribbean (the BVI, St. Martin, Trinidad, Grenada, and Antigua). Now, there’s a new U.S. office in the Chesapeake Bay. Ing Kiland, a California native raised in Virginia who previously worked as a successful yacht broker with Annapolis Yacht Sales, will head up this latest location as an associate broker.

“What I am looking forward to the most is assisting buyers find a realistic boat of their dreams and at the same time communicating to them the hidden joys associated with cruising in tropical destinations,” says Kiland. For example, “most buyers have sailed or have been under power on a vessel in the 30-foot range and want to jump up to the 50-foot range. Instead, going up in size 10 to 12-feet is much more realistic and insurable.”

Kiland says he can also assist as a listing broker for those who wish to trade up or head to terra firma. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Conflict Resolution comes in handy at the time of a survey. Finally, for buyers or sellers, when the deal is done Kiland can even sing a celebratory song. He’s a classically trained Tenor. www.multihullcompany.com