Monday, January 9, 2023
Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands

Dream Caribbean Blue Opens at BVI’s Scrub Island Resort

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Dream Caribbean Blue Yacht Charter Company - Island Kisses
Dream Caribbean Blue Yacht Charter Company - Island Kisses
New is Blue in the British Virgin Islands. The all-inclusive Dream Caribbean Blue charter company will make the Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina its official operating base in the BVI effective January 1, 2023. The company’s fleet of 14 sailing catamarans, all built either in 2019 or newer and from 48 to 58 feet in length, will base at Scrub Island’s 55-slip marina. Each yacht is crewed by a seasoned commercial captain and skilled culinary chef to offer year-round, luxury crewed experiences designed to impress guests.

“The upscale offerings and amenities at Scrub Island Resort and its Marina Village are a perfect complement to the exceptional sailing experience we deliver,” said Gregory Clum, co-owner and CEO of Dream Caribbean Blue. “Our guests know they can count on us for a superior sailing experience; now, at Scrub Island, they can expect the same level of outstanding service and exceptional amenities before and after every voyage.” 

Dream Caribbean Blue also has charter bases in the Bahamas and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. www.dreamcaribbeanblue.com, ScrubIsland.com 

Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
