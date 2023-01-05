-->
Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeLifeBajío Sunglasses Launches Campaign to Conserve Coral Reefs
Life

Bajío Sunglasses Launches Campaign to Conserve Coral Reefs

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
1
Bajío Sunglasses Temple of Change Coral Reef Project. Courtesy Bajio
Bajío Sunglasses Temple of Change Coral Reef Project. Courtesy Bajio
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It’s one thing to see, and yet another to commit to saving coral reefs. The latter is what Bajío, producer of blue-light filtering, sustainably made, performance sunglasses did in August when the company kicked off its Temples of Change campaign. The New Smyrna Beach, Florida-based shades maker teamed with Oceanus, A.C., a non-profit organization based in Quintana Roo, Mexico, that develops projects for coral reef conservation, and artist and fisheries biologist, Piper Nunn, to help save the coral reefs of Xcalak, Mexico, in the Western Caribbean.

Bajío Sunglasses Temple of Change Coral Reef Project. Courtesy Bajio
Bajío Sunglasses Temple of Change Coral Reef Project. Courtesy Bajio

“In Xcalak, The Great Mayan Reef is only a few hundred yards from the beach and is a critical part of the habitat we fish. A healthy reef means a healthy fish population, so we want to do our part to protect and renew it,” said Al Perkinson, founder of Bajío Sunglasses. 

The Oceanus, A.C.-developed coral restoration program that Bajío is using for Temples of Change includes the construction of coral nurseries and the transplantation of thousands of colonies a year. To fund this, every purchase of the limited-edition Nata Permit Tail or Balam Coral Reef frames from Bajío’s newly launched Temples of Change collection results in a $20 donation to Oceanus, A.C., and one coral colony is planted and maintained. Each coral will grow up to five square meters, helping to restore vital ocean populations critical for fish habitat. www.bajiosunglasses.com

The Dish with Mothers Day 2010

See More Fish, Look Real Sharp in Hobie Monarch Float Sunglasses

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Caribbean Represented at International Yacht Racing Forum
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Lin collins on Captain Martin Jennett and Scaramouche, the Carriacou Schooner
Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved