See More Fish, Look Real Sharp in Hobie Monarch Float Sunglasses

They slice through glare so you can look deep into the water. They sport Removeable Side Shields and an Adjustable Neoprene Retainer. They weigh next to nothing. Best of all, they won’t sink if dropped overboard. Hobie Eyewear’s new Monarch Float Polarized Sunglasses are the ultimate in multi-purpose fishing shades that offer an angling edge and casual comfort.

“This versatile and adaptable style is perfect for long days of fishing in the Caribbean. The side shields keep you locked in when you’re out on the water targeting your gamefish of choice while the retainer provides extra security. In seconds, you can remove these features for a more casual look when you’re back at the shore enjoying your drink of choice,” says Dylan Coates, senior marketing coordinator for Eyeking, LLC, headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, USA.

The Monarch Float is available in four variations: grey-based with either a natural tint, cobalt blue mirror or sunset mirror, and copper-based with sea green mirror. In 2023, the company will introduce its fifth variation, the Sightmaster Plus, designed for early and late day flats fishing to extend productive hours. www.hobieeyewear.com