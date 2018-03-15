Denison Yachting Named Exclusive Dealer for Admiral Yachts’ Momentum Series

Share

tweet





It’s now easier for buyers in South Florida to purchase one of Admiral Yachts’ Momentum series of high-quality, explorer-type yachts. Last fall, the flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group named Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Denison Yachting as the exclusive dealer for North, South and Central America.

“Having somebody locally representing the builder that buyers can speak to directly adds a level of comfort and convenience,” says Denison Broker Glynn Smith. “Our partnership with Admiral extends the yard’s footprint into the Americas and shows confidence that we believe there’s a good market for the yachts here. The fact that Denison has experienced superyacht captains with worldwide cruising history and new construction experience as part of its team also adds a lot of value to the build process and understanding how to get the specifications and build process completed to the highest standards.”

Admiral Yachts Momentum series of 40- to 85-meter yachts, which are available with aluminum or steel hulls, are notable for their wide spaces, high-tech glass covers shielded by adjustable sun blinds, bridge-like terraces, integrated pools, a beach club and spa completely open to the sea, vertical windows in the cabins and full-height glass walls. A fundamental element is the extraordinary indoor-outdoor continuity that offers a unique panoramic view. admiral-yachts.com, www.denisonyachtsales.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...