Home » Fish » West Palm Beach Fishing Club Seminar Series Features Fishing Pro’s

West Palm Beach Fishing Club Seminar Series Features Fishing Pro’s

Carol_Bareuther Fish, West Palm Beach FL Leave a comment

 

Capt. Max Parker shares his proven tips for drift fishing
Capt. Max Parker shares his proven tips for drift fishing

Florida fishing pros and professional captains reveal valuable tips on how and where to catch the area’s most sought after inshore and offshore game fish at the West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s (WPBFC) annual seminar series. The series, which started on January 24 and ends December 5, features 17 different seminars throughout the year.

“We’ve put together another outstanding line-up,” said WPBFC chairman, Pete Schulz, in a release. “These pros cover everything from peacock bass to sailfish. No matter what your experience level is, there’s always something new to learn when it comes to fishing.

The seminars are held the first and fourth Wednesday of most months at the WPBFC’s historic clubhouse, located at 201 Fifth Street, in downtown West Palm Beach. www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags

Check Also

Go Where the Fish Are with C-Map’s Genesis Edge

  Catch big fish and lots of them with the help of Genesis Edge, a …

Leave a Reply

Kennan Holdings LLC DBA All At Sea © Copyright 1993-2017, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: