West Palm Beach Fishing Club Seminar Series Features Fishing Pro’s

Florida fishing pros and professional captains reveal valuable tips on how and where to catch the area’s most sought after inshore and offshore game fish at the West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s (WPBFC) annual seminar series. The series, which started on January 24 and ends December 5, features 17 different seminars throughout the year.

“We’ve put together another outstanding line-up,” said WPBFC chairman, Pete Schulz, in a release. “These pros cover everything from peacock bass to sailfish. No matter what your experience level is, there’s always something new to learn when it comes to fishing.

The seminars are held the first and fourth Wednesday of most months at the WPBFC’s historic clubhouse, located at 201 Fifth Street, in downtown West Palm Beach. www.westpalmbeachfishingclub.org

