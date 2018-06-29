Cruise Down-Under with a Florida-Based MarineMax Vacations

Share

Is your bucket list headed by a sail of the Whitsundays? If yes, then book a trip now with Cumberland Charter Yachts and Luxury Yachts Whitsundays, located in the Whitsunday Islands, a chain of 74 gorgeous islands located off Queensland, Australia. The two companies are now a preferred partner of Clearwater, Florida-headquartered MarineMax Vacations.

“Discover a new charter destination,” invites Mercedes Ireland, marketing manager. “Only 6 out of 74 Whitsunday islands are inhabited, providing more choice for charters to find secluded bays and anchorages to explore. The coral reef that surrounds the Whitsundays is part of the Great Barrier Reef, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. You can also visit iconic locations such as Whitehaven Beach, voted ‘Best Beach in Australia’ and ‘Best Beach in the South Pacific’.”

MarineMax chose the Down Under operation for quality reputation and award-winning Aquila 44 power catamaran. The Aquila was first launched at the 2014 Miami International Boat Show and has since won the Active Interest Media Editor’s Choice Award for ‘Best Multihull’. www.marinemaxvacations.com.

