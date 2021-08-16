BVI-Based Charter Yacht Stars on Netflix

Check out a big beautiful BVI-based crewed charter yacht on the small screen! Angeleyes, an 85-foot Horizon motor yacht debuted in the new Netflix series, ‘The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,’ on June 18 in the third episode, called ‘Boats ‘N Floats.’

“Angeleyes was personally recommended to the Netflix producers by a couple of different people so they reached out to the yacht directly to see if they would like to be featured on the show,” says Alexia Lucas, director of Virgin Charter Yachts, based at Nanny Cay Marina, in Tortola, BVI, who charters Angeleyes.

It was almost two years ago that Netflix first approached Angeleyes crew about doing the show, says Captain Darrel Hearne. “We did a video interview and were proposed along with several other yachts, but they liked us. The boat is very spacious; she has a 23’ beam, and is high, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the salon, so it feels incredibly open and airy. Lots of deck space means lots of different areas for guests to hang out in and I think that’s what they liked. We take ten guests in five en-suite long or queen cabins, but it doesn’t feel crowded with all the extra space.”

Angeleyes will charter out of Grenada for hurricane season, from August to October, and then be back in the BVI for charters starting in November. virgincharteryachts.com

Of note, as of June 15, fully vaccinated adults arriving with a negative COVID test within 5 days of travel to the BVI do not need additional testing or any quarantine time to vacation in the British territory. https://bvigateway.bviaa.com/