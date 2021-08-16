Caribbean Embraces Steering the Course Women’s Sailing Festival

Girls just wanna have fun on the water! In fact, 300-plus Caribbean women had a chance to experience sailing as part of World Sailing’s Steering the Course global women’s sailing festival in May. This included events in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines. From dinghies to keelboats and radio-controlled sailboats, all disciplines were and are welcome to be part of the festival.

“In speaking with the other islands and our experience in Antigua too, we were overwhelmed by the positive reaction. It does seem we have reached a tipping point where many women realize that sailing is a sport they can embark on at any age,” said Alison Sly-Adams, president of the Caribbean Sailing Association, in a release. “We are delighted that World Sailing began this initiative and reached out through the Member National Authorities (MNA) to encourage countries across the world to participate and we are delighted that the Caribbean response was so strong.”

There’s another opportunity for islands to support the Steering the Course women’s sailing festival from October 1 to 10, 2021. To do so, sailing clubs should reach out to World Sailing through their MNA. World Sailing will provide each MNA with resources such as session plans, electronic designs for banners and T-shirts, and social media promotion and support. The festival is supported by the IOC Development Fund. www.sailing.org, www.caribbean-sailing.org