Budget Marine St Thomas – back on track

Share

tweet





The story of Budget Marine St Thomas in the aftermath of the big hurricanes of 2017 is an inspiring one. Nearly a year ago this chandlery in St Thomas weathered two Category 5 hurricanes, which seriously disrupted their ability to operate normally.

Whilst the building was mainly undamaged, the surrounding area took a major hit. In spite of the damage and loss of phone lines and electricity, Manager Kathy Kurtz and her team managed to keep things running effectively, bringing sales close to previous levels using a variety of shipping solutions to make it work.

“Two months without internet, six months without power, seven months without phone service. During that time we learned a lot about how to make things happen – keep our store open, get products on our shelves and keep all our employees employed,’ says Kurtz.

She adds, “There were plenty of compromises that had to be made, shortened store and employee hours, alternate products and shipping methods, but with enough perseverance just about anything can be accomplished.”

Now back on track, Budget Marine VI /St Thomas is once again open seven days a week, Monday to Saturday 08.00 – 17.00 and Sun 09.00 – 14.00.