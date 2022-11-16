BRISA Names First Female Commodore

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

History is made! In June, the Board of Directors of BRISA, Inc., a non-profit organization of sailors with fleets in the east, south, and west of Puerto Rico, voted unanimously for Enid Marie Reyes to represent the organization’s eastern fleet as the first female commodore. Reyes, a native of the island, spent the last decade living in Texas. There, she not only learned to sail but raced in major regattas such as the Fort Lauderdale to Key West Race and the Lakewood Yacht Club’s Harvest Moon Regatta, both on a Hobie 33. In 2016, Reyes was a member of the team winning the coveted trophy at the George Griffith Regatta, held at the Rush Creek Yacht Club. She moved back to Puerto Rico in 2018.

“Building and re-building our fleets and getting more people into sailing. Creating new platforms such as family-friendly events and opening the door for more women to sail as skippers and crew. These are some of my goals. My biggest goal is to have a major regatta in two years. One that offers excellence, is well done, and brings back the glory days of sailing in Puerto Rico,” says Reyes.

In addition to her passion for sailing, Reyes brings to BRISA her valuable experience as a leader and educator.

She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources for the strengthening, strategic innovation, and transformation of education on the island.

“BRISA is celebrating 15 years since its founding, and now we also celebrate a new chapter in Puerto Rican nautical history with the appointment of the first female commodore. Enid has leadership, nautical experience, and commitment to forging the BRISA mission,” says Graham Albert Castillo, president and Admiral of BRISA Fleets, Inc., and vice president of the Puerto Rico Sailing Federation. www.facebook.com/BrisaSailing/