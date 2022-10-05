-->
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
HomeLifeBalmar Introduces New Onboard Electrical System Products
Life

Balmar Introduces New Onboard Electrical System Products

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
3
Balmar - SG230
Balmar - SG230
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dependable power for cruising sailors and powerboaters just got easier. Huntsville, Alabama, USA-headquartered Balmar LLC, a leading manufacturer of onboard DC charting systems has introduced two new products. These are its N2K-capable battery monitors and a new family of Alternator Protection Modules (APM), including the APM-12 and APM-24 for 12 and 24-volt systems, respectively. Both began shipment in February.

Balmar Releases SG200 Smartphone App  

“Balmar’s SG200 family of battery monitors provide unparalleled features for the cruising sailor who requires precise battery monitoring,” says Timothy Bock, owner, and president of CDI Electronics, which purchased Balmar in 2014.

Balmar - SG230
Balmar – SG230

The SG230 and SG235 monitors, which have NMEA (National Marine Electronics Association) 2000 Certification, extend this product family to facilitate the display of battery and charging system information on an NMEA 2000 multi-function display. The SG230 ships with an N2K SmartShunt, Color Display, and Bluetooth Gateway, giving users three ways to view their battery information. The SG235 ships with an N2K SmartShunt and Bluetooth Gateway only. 

“Balmar’s new Alternator Protection Modules provide an extra level of protection against electrical system anomalies,” says Bock. 

Balmar Announces Regulator Support for Lithium Batteries

The Balmar APM is designed to absorb voltage and current spikes that commonly occur in many onboard electrical distribution systems from intermittent connections, disconnects, and over-voltage events. It can be mounted conveniently on the rear of any alternator.

Balmar dealers in the Caribbean include West Marine (Puerto Rico), Cay Electronics, Ltd (BVI), Electec N.V. (St. Maarten), The Signal Locker (Antigua) Regis Electronics Ltd (St. Lucia), Grenada Marine (Grenada), and Dockyard Electronics (Trinidad & Tobago). balmar.net, www.cdielectronics.com

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to achieve Ventilation on Boats?
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Evelyn Martin on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: Grenada
Jan on The Compromise Called a Boat
Dan on The True Danger of Cruising
Joey r Smith on The Compromise Called a Boat
Bamboo on Selecting Coconut Rum: Does Cost Matter?
IONE WIGGINS on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: Grenada
Ted Mitchell on Metal Shark Reaches Milestone with Latest Passenger Vessel Delivery
Norman Hem on Asparagus – What Is?
Ann E McHorney on Top Alternatives Destinations to the Virgin Islands
Chrystal Young on Saying “NO!”

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved