Balmar Introduces New Onboard Electrical System Products

Dependable power for cruising sailors and powerboaters just got easier. Huntsville, Alabama, USA-headquartered Balmar LLC, a leading manufacturer of onboard DC charting systems has introduced two new products. These are its N2K-capable battery monitors and a new family of Alternator Protection Modules (APM), including the APM-12 and APM-24 for 12 and 24-volt systems, respectively. Both began shipment in February.

“Balmar’s SG200 family of battery monitors provide unparalleled features for the cruising sailor who requires precise battery monitoring,” says Timothy Bock, owner, and president of CDI Electronics, which purchased Balmar in 2014.

The SG230 and SG235 monitors, which have NMEA (National Marine Electronics Association) 2000 Certification, extend this product family to facilitate the display of battery and charging system information on an NMEA 2000 multi-function display. The SG230 ships with an N2K SmartShunt, Color Display, and Bluetooth Gateway, giving users three ways to view their battery information. The SG235 ships with an N2K SmartShunt and Bluetooth Gateway only.

“Balmar’s new Alternator Protection Modules provide an extra level of protection against electrical system anomalies,” says Bock.

The Balmar APM is designed to absorb voltage and current spikes that commonly occur in many onboard electrical distribution systems from intermittent connections, disconnects, and over-voltage events. It can be mounted conveniently on the rear of any alternator.

Balmar dealers in the Caribbean include West Marine (Puerto Rico), Cay Electronics, Ltd (BVI), Electec N.V. (St. Maarten), The Signal Locker (Antigua) Regis Electronics Ltd (St. Lucia), Grenada Marine (Grenada), and Dockyard Electronics (Trinidad & Tobago). balmar.net, www.cdielectronics.com