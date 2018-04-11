Awesome Sounds with New Infinity Bluetooth Controller

Share

With the new, affordably-priced Infinity by Harman INF-BC4 Pre-Amp Bluetooth Controller from Prospec Electronics, anyone with an enabled BT device can stream their favorite music. This stand-alone audio solution solely focuses on the most popular mode of audio, Bluetooth.

The Infinity ensures a premium audio experience. With sophisticated styling, the all-weather INF-BC4 features a rotary encoder and large buttons for ease of use while moving. Power, volume and track up/down is simple and intuitive. Pairing a device to the controller is simple and fast. Once connected, the phone or other BT-enabled device can be stored safely in a glove box, console or pocket.

Installation of the INF-BC4 controller is a breeze. It’s flush-mounted with no visible hardware and requires a 1-3/8”hole. Connecting the unit to the amplifier is simply a matter of plugging in its RCA outputs to the input off the amplifier. www.prospecelectronics.com

