Australian executive, superyacht owner and long-time charterer, Ian Malouf, is shaking up the $14 billion charter industry with a unique concept.

“Ahoy Club has automated the yacht chartering process without losing exceptionally tailored customer service,” says Malouf, who owns the 177-foot, Mischief. “We offer 24/7 personal concierge and Charter Agent teams to support clients and provide itinerary suggestions with the added advantage of a state-of-the-art electronic platform. The new technology eliminates the outdated manual process and digitally aggregates every available charter yacht. The yachts available can be filtered by destination, price, and length of charter so our guests can select the right yacht to suit their needs. Ahoy Club is the first yacht chartering service to accept credit card deposits, providing a radically efficient booking process reducing completion times to just minutes rather than days or weeks. The unique transaction process lowers the cost of chartering by around 20 percent by cutting down the commission fees charged by traditional brokers. This offers a better deal for our charter guests, including those in South Florida, the Bahamas and Caribbean regions, to head for the horizon more frequently and for yacht owners to maximize their asset.”

Mike Hutton, head of operations and Ellie Malouf, global account manager and Malouf’s daughter, will represent Ahoy Club at the Fort Lauderdale International Yacht Show, October 31-November 4, 2018. ahoyclub.com