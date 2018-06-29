YPI’s Crew Salary Report Makes Valuable Reading

Share

Crewed yachting represents a diverse industry, from the size of the yachts, to ports visited and owners and guest’s whims. As such, there’s not a one-size-fits-all list of what crewmembers should or expect to make salary-wise. However, YPI’s Crew Salary Report is the next best thing. It provides important information on what salaries are currently being earned across the industry from stews and deckhands to captains and technical crew.

“The biggest surprise with our Yachting Salaries findings is that there is no big surprise, which comforts us in the belief that the data collected reflects the reality of the market. For those who wonder about rotational positions, we are all aware that Engineers have fared very well for the last 5 years or so. Pursers are a close second in terms of enjoying this privilege,” says Laurence Lewis, director of the Antibes, France-headquartered yacht crew placement agency.

Results are compiled from YPI Crew’s free salary-sharing platform, www.yachtingsalaries.com and includes data collected from over 2,500 salary entries since March 2016. The findings are divided into crew categories, types of contract, and by vessel size, which range from small yachts to superyachts that exceed 300-feet in length. Crew can filter their searches by the type of yacht or the type of contract. Read the report here: ypicrew.com/ypi-crew-reveals-average-yachting-salaries-for-2017/

