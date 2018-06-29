Horizon Yachts expand to meet demand

Share

Horizon Yachts – offering brokerage, project management, marine engineering and guardianage services in Grenada have seen a great increase in business since they opened their new workshop at Clarke’s Court Boat Yard and Marina in February 2017. They expect an even greater increase this summer as more yachts are predicted to travel south for the hurricane season. To meet the demand for their services they have taken on three new employees including project manager Ricky Thomas. They are also looking to further expand their team and are actively looking for an experienced and qualified marine engineer.

“We already have a great team in place, having another engineer on board will mean we will be able to continue to deliver our high standard of work, to more yachts,” said Gary Haynes, manager of Horizon Yacht Services. For more information, email: [email protected] or call: +1473 415 0431.

