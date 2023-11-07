Willy T Virgin’s Cup 2023: Celebrating Youthful Skippers and Exciting Dinghy Racing

- Advertisement -

A Day of Pristine Sailing Conditions

The 2023 Willy T Race and Virgin’s Cup unfurled its sails on a day made perfect for sailing, with 14 dinghies and 1 monohull cutting through the waves. Sailors and spectators alike reveled in the competitive spirit and camaraderie that defined the event.

Monohull Mastery with Lulu’s Young Captains

Lulu, the sole monohull entry, a Freedom 44, embarked on an ambitious journey steered by the youthful duo of Dottie Whitting-Knight and Piper Bailey, both nine years old. Their strategic navigation and seamless teamwork carried them to victory, earning them the esteemed Virgin’s Cup.

Images Courtesy of the Royal British Virgin Islands Yacht Club

Fleeting Fevas with Female Skippers

The RS Fevas added a layer of excitement with all-female skippers at the helm. Kay Reddy and Liz Buratti clinched the win, followed closely by Kate van Patten and Christian Fay. Sansa Nie and Tess Gregory secured third place, and Gráinne Hussey & Will Barnes completed the group with a commendable effort.

Images Courtesy of the Royal British Virgin Islands Yacht Club

ILCA Fleet’s Fierce Showdown

The ILCA class, with its diverse range of rigs, offered a thrilling display of skill and speed. Colm Crilly emerged victorious in the ILCA7, while Harry Bowerman in the ILCA6 maintained second place overall. Ella Thompson, with her father as crew, claimed the title of first female in the ILCA7 fleet.

Acknowledgements and Appreciation

The event owed its success to the dedicated efforts of the race committee, the unwavering support of the Willy T team, and the expert guidance of coaches Meagan and James. The sailing community extends its heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to making the Willy T Virgin’s Cup a memorable event.

For a glimpse of the event’s vibrant energy and the victorious sailors, click here for more images.

Images Courtesy of the Royal British Virgin Islands Yacht Club

Celebrating the Victors

The Willy T Virgin’s Cup concluded with an air of triumph and anticipation for the next wave of sailing talent. The event not only showcased the skillful art of sailing but also highlighted the potential and promise of the next generation of sailors.

Monohull Champion: Lulu – Dottie Whitting-Knight & Piper Bailey

RS Feva Winners: Kay Reddy & Liz Buratti

ILCA Class Champion: Colm Crilly – ILCA7

The event’s spirit continues to ripple through the sailing community, inspiring more to set sail and chase the horizon with passion and perseverance.