-->
Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeBoatWhat Are My Dinghy Engine Choices?
Boat

What Are My Dinghy Engine Choices?

Louis-Pierre_Bourdais
By Louis-Pierre_Bourdais
0
3
Outboard engines 2 and 4 stroke
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The most common horsepower seen on the dinghies of cruising yachts are 9.8 and 15. When the boats are larger with paid crew there is a greater chance of 25 hp and above. Amongst the considerations for purchasing an engine are the power to get the dinghy to plane, the price and the weight of the engine in case it needs to be taken off the dinghy.

As a result of the weight consideration most outboards on cruising yachts are two stroke in the Caribbean where these lighter and relatively more powerful engines are still available.

Outboard engines 2 and 4 stroke

The weight of the most popular and lightest 9.8 model in two stroke is 57 lbs. or 26 Kg. Older models in this power category were as much as 90 lbs. so hence the success in the market of the light 9.8.

The new four stroke models are heavier than the feather weight two strokes. But in return for having to pick up 81.5 lbs. (37 kg ) (an extra 24 lbs. you get a much quieter engine that is much cheaper to run on. Previously engines in this power class were about 13 lbs. heavier than these newest, much lighter four strokes.

You also get to be emancipated from having to mix oil and water and the risk of doing this wrong or forgetting it, as well as managing the half full bottles of oil that you can never find when you want them.

The cruiser’s calculations are slowly changing, as are for that matter the calculations of all outboard motor owners.

Please send in Questions for the Experts to answer in a future issue to [email protected]

Four Stroke Outboard Motors On A Diet and Losing Weight

Should you buy a Two Stroke OR Four Stroke Outboard Engine?

Two Stroke Engines – Examining Today’s Outboard Engines

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Website, New Programs for Second Star Sailing’s Antigua Base
Louis-Pierre_Bourdais
Louis-Pierre_Bourdais
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Evelyn Martin on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: Grenada
Jan on The Compromise Called a Boat
Dan on The True Danger of Cruising
Joey r Smith on The Compromise Called a Boat

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved