Monday, December 12, 2022
New Website, New Programs for Second Star Sailing’s Antigua Base

Easier ways to navigate on the web and the water are new for Second Star Sailing, a Pisa, Italy-headquartered RYA training center that opened a school at Jolly Harbour Marina, in Antigua, three years ago. 

“The new website for our Antigua sailing school features everything divided by level of experience and easier navigation around our courses. Each course has an ‘Important details’ section where students can read what is included and download what to bring with them. There is now an online Enrollment form, so no need to print and scan documents. Soon there will be many interesting blog entries from our instructors and students, about useful tips and tricks for starting sailing and for experienced sailors,” explains Margo Ogolceva, public relations manager. 

Avoiding the Boatyard Blues

Two new programs upcoming this season are Regattas and Women at the Helm. Second Star will participate in four Caribbean regattas (Grenada Sailing Week, RORC Caribbean 600, St Maarten Heineken Regatta, and Antigua Sailing Week), providing professional training to students before the events. For Women at the Helm, the school selected two Antiguan women from among 25 applicants to intern. This internship includes learning about the school and jobs at the base, as well as taking sailing courses with other students to jump-start the women’s own sailing careers. The company will run all-female sailing courses as part of the program every month, to promote female sailing and empower more women to become skippers. secondstarsailing.com 

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
