Webasto A/C Series expands with 115v model

The best relief from a hot, humid night is a well air-conditioned cabin. To fit a wider range of boats, the BlueCool S-Series of self-contained air conditioning units from Webasto Thermo & Comfort North America is now available in a 115v configuration. It provides the same comfort and quality and has the same footprint as the 230v model.

The new 115v BlueCool S-Series includes five sizes, designed for vessels with as many as three cabins. Outputs range from 6,000 to 16,000 BTU/h and afford 162 to 368 cfm air flow. The S-Series is engineered for continuous operation, even in tropical conditions. Its integrated reverse-cycle heating makes it a versatile system for boating in cooler climates, too. Each standalone unit offers easy installation, utilizes a controller board with USB interface and comes with all electronics, blower and controls. The USB diagnosis allows easy servicing and parameter setup.

Machines come standard with BlueCool MyTouch control units. This customizable, full-color, high-resolution touch screen display provides intuitive navigation using universal icons and a 10-language menu. It offers advanced settings for crew members, as well as complete parameter access with clear text messages for technicians. www.webasto-marine.com