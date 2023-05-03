-->
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeCruiseSmooth Sailing: Catamaran Market Continues to Grow with Increasing Demand for Luxury...
Cruise

Smooth Sailing: Catamaran Market Continues to Grow with Increasing Demand for Luxury Travel and Racing Events

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
3
Catamarans Rule at the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show. Credit Phil Blake
Catamarans Rule at the 2022 USVI Charter Yacht Show. Credit Phil Blake
- Advertisement -

Cats are where it’s at!

The global catamaran market size was valued at US $ 1.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to the Catamaran Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by San Francisco, CA-headquartered Grand View Research, that spans from 2022 to 2023. The increased disposable income of citizens, as well as greater cruising and racing events, are key factors driving the industry’s expansion, based on the report. 

Segmentation by Product

In terms of product, the market is split into sailing catamarans and power catamarans. Among these, the sailing catamaran segment held the largest revenue share of 54.21% in 2021. The power catamaran segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast period. 

- Advertisement -

Segmentation by Size

In terms of size, the industry is classified into small, medium, and large. Among these, the medium segment dominated in 2021, with a revenue share of 38.05%. The small segment is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. A medium-sized catamaran is 30-50 feet long, and a boat of this size has adequate space for a cabin and can easily accommodate two to four persons. 

Factors Driving Growth

Overall, the overall catamaran market is expanding at a tremendous growth rate owing to the rising marine tourism and users’ inclination toward luxurious travels. www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catamaran-market-report 

Lovely Worms – Spotlight on the Fire Worm

- Advertisement -

Top Hiking Trails on Dominica

Catamaran Training at Two Offshore Schools in Florida and the BVI

Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Preparing for Hurricane Season: Tips for Storing Your Yacht in the Caribbean
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved