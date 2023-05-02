-->
Monday, May 1, 2023
BoatCaribbean

Preparing for Hurricane Season: Tips for Storing Your Yacht in the Caribbean

captain
By captain
Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour Marina and Boatyard
The Caribbean is a popular destination for yacht enthusiasts, with its clear waters, sunny skies, and warm temperatures. However, the region is also known for its hurricane season, which runs from June to November. During this time, yacht owners need to take extra precautions to ensure their vessels are protected from the potential damages of high winds and storm surges. One way to do this is by storing the yacht in a safe location until the storm season passes.

Choosing the Right Yacht Storage Option

When it comes to yacht storage during hurricane season in the Caribbean, there are several options available to yacht owners. Some of the most popular storage options include:

  • On the hard storage
  • In-water storage
  • Hurricane holes

Each option has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of storage option will depend on various factors such as the yacht’s size, the owner’s budget, and the location of the storage facility.

Hurricane Season Yacht Storage in the Caribbean

On the Hard Storage

On the hard storage is a popular storage option for yacht owners during hurricane season in the Caribbean. This option involves taking the yacht out of the water and placing it on land, such as in a boatyard or storage facility. The benefits of on the hard storage include:

  • Reduced exposure to storm surge and high winds
  • Easier access for maintenance and repairs
  • Cost-effective compared to other storage options

However, on the hard storage also has its drawbacks. For example, the yacht may be exposed to damage from falling trees, debris, and other hazards. It is important to choose a storage facility with proper security measures in place to prevent theft and vandalism.

Boat Repair and Storage: Caribbean Boatyard Updates

In-Water Storage

In-water storage is another popular option for yacht owners during hurricane season in the Caribbean. This involves keeping the yacht in the water but moored in a protected area, such as a hurricane hole or marina. The benefits of in-water storage include:

  • Easier access for maintenance and repairs
  • No need to haul the yacht out of the water
  • Reduced cost compared to on the hard storage

However, in-water storage also has its risks. For example, the yacht may be exposed to storm surge and high winds, which can cause significant damage. It is important to choose a marina or hurricane hole with a solid reputation for protecting vessels during storms.

Hurricane Holes

A hurricane hole is a natural or man-made harbor that is protected from the wind and waves associated with a hurricane. It is an excellent storage option for yacht owners during hurricane season in the Caribbean. The benefits of using a hurricane hole include:

  • Maximum protection from high winds and storm surges
  • Reduced exposure to debris and other hazards
  • Easier access for maintenance and repairs

However, not all hurricane holes are created equal, and it is important to choose a location with a solid reputation for protecting vessels during storms. It is also important to note that hurricane holes are in high demand during hurricane season, and space may be limited.

Choosing the right yacht storage option during hurricane season in the Caribbean is essential to protect your vessel from potential damage. Whether you choose on the hard storage, in-water storage, or a hurricane hole, it is important to take proper precautions and choose a facility with a solid reputation for protecting vessels during storms. With the right storage option, you can enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the Caribbean year-round, without worrying about the potential damage of high winds and storm surges.

