Thursday, August 18, 2022
Registration is Open for the 35th Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race

By Carol_Bareuther
Coveted Pineapple Cup trophy. Courtesy Montego Bay Yacht Club
In the wake of a three-year COVID break, the Pineapple Cup – Montego Bay Race will set sail in 2023 with two starts on January 21 and 22 off the Miami Beach Marina, in Miami, FL, USA. The Welcome Party takes place on January 25 at Jamaica’s Montego Bay Yacht Club. New for 2023, the coveted Silver Perpetual Pineapple Cup Trophy will go to the first overall on corrected time in the most competitive fleet. The most competitive fleet is calculated by averaging the corrected time deltas of the first 80 percent of the fleet. The fleet with the lowest average deltas will be eligible to win the Pineapple Cup. 

“Although unfortunate that we needed to postpone the race this past January, we are even more excited to continue the tradition of this historic yacht race now in 2023. The enthusiasm at the Montego Bay Yacht Club continues to grow each edition as we see more and more international teams, with some of the best ocean racers, descending on our beautiful club,” said Nigel Knowles, Montego Bay Yacht Club Rear Commodore in a release.

The Pineapple Cup, one of offshore yachting’s oldest races, has had its 1961-handcrafted trophy awarded to many well-known sailors, including John Kilroy, Ted Turner, and Robert F Johnson. The current course record was set in 2019 at 2 days, 0 hours, 7 minutes, and 44 seconds by Argo a Mod70. www.pineapplecup.com 

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
