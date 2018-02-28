New Phone/TV/data Inlet from Smartplug

Share

Staying in touch with the outside world when in a marina can be a problem. How do you get all those cables connected to the boat? SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safer and smarter shore power connections, offers the BDCOAX, a new inlet that accommodates telephone, television and Internet cables.

Built from the same durable, marine grade 316 stainless steel as SmartPlug’s shore power inlet, the BDCOAX duplicates its unique asymmetrical design for a matched look. Its plastic interior is easily modified to accommodate a telephone jack, or TV/data coax cable. Its cut-out size and mounting holes match industry standards, so installation is easy using common household tools.

SmartPlug Systems revolutionized the marine shore power world with its SmartPlug. It replaces outdated and troublesome twist-type inlets and connectors. Double-side locking clips and a sleeved inlet design provide a rock-solid connection. With more metal-to-metal contact, it provides greater protection against the leading causes of power failure and fires, resistance and overheating. www.smartplug.com

