MarineMax Vacations Enhances BVI Marine Tech Skills with Specialized Workshops

Boats break. Marine technicians help fix them. Thanks to MarineMax Vacations Ltd, professional marine technicians in the BVI are even better prepared. In August, the company sponsored four training workshops. These workshops focused on in-depth training and certifications for the diagnosis, maintenance, and repair of Webasto Air Conditioning, Spectra Water Makers, and Kohler Marine Generators as well as featured classes on electrical systems and diesel engines. The training was held at the Centre for Applied Marine Studies at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College on Tortola.

“We are honored to support the technical proficiency of marine technicians in the BVIs. Along with our partners at Nanny Cay, our commitment to providing exceptional service extends beyond our charter guests to the wider maritime community in the BVIs as well. By offering these tech workshops, we aim to help support those looking to expand their knowledge and elevate their skills. This contributes to safer and more enjoyable guest experiences across the entire charter industry,” says Phil Underwood, MarineMax Fleet Support Manager.

MarineMax Vacations is a premier provider of luxury power catamaran yacht charters in the BVI. www.marinemax.com/vacations