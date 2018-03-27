Island Global Yachting add Marina di Porto Cervo to Med collection

Share

International marina operator and developer, Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas), have announced further expansion of its marina collection into the Mediterranean, with the addition of Marina di Porto Cervo in Northern Sardinia – Italy. The 700-slip facility, owned by Porto Cervo Marina S.R.L (PCM), provides luxury yachting accommodations for yachts up to 160 meters (525 feet).

Porto Cervo Marina is located 130 nautical miles off the west coast of mainland Italy, on the island of Sardinia. Porto Cervo, founded by HH the Aga Khan, serves as a haven along the 55km coastline of Costa Smeralda and provides easy access to some of the most desired cruising grounds in the Mediterranean.

“We are extremely excited to be part of one of the world’s leading tourist and yachting destinations. Italy, and Sardinia in particular, is rich in yachting traditions and sits at the heart of the global super-yachting business. We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the owners of Porto Cervo Marina and the historic Yacht Club Costa Smerelda, as well as the local community in Sardinia, to bring value to clients, customers, and stakeholders,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas.

“With the addition of Porto Cervo Marina comes an opportunity to integrate rich traditions with IGY’s innovative approach to hospitality and services, which has been developed using best practices incorporated from our experience across ten countries. We are looking forward to the upcoming season and growing our business in the Mediterranean,” stated Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas.

IGY’s newest marina facility joins as the 19th marina in the world-wide IGY marina portfolio.

