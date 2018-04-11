Ian Barrows Named 2017 Virgin Islands Sailor of the Year

Share

The 2017 College Sailor of the Year, former Youth Olympic Gold Medalist and current 2020 Summer Olympic medal-aspirant in the 49er, Ian Barrows, has been awarded the coveted title of ‘Virgin Islands Sailor of the Year’ for 2017 by the Virgin Islands Sailing Association (VISA).

Barrows, 23, is a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands and brother of two-time Olympic sailor, Thomas Barrows.

“It’s a huge honor to receive recognition as VISA’s Sailor of The Year award because there are so many deserving U.S. Virgin Island sailors. I was fortunate to have my most successful year of college sailing in 2017. It was a good way to end my college career and now it’s time to experience a different type of sailing,” says Barrows.

Barrows, who started sailing Optimist dinghies at the St. Thomas Yacht Club at age five credits both his brother and parents, Shep and Jean Barrows, for introducing him and encouraging him in the sport.

“Currently I’m training for the Olympics in the 49er and look forward to improving my sailing ability throughout the process,” says Barrows, who with fellow Yale graduate and crew, Mitchell Kiss, sailed in the 49er North Americans last summer.

