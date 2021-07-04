Invincible Boats Expands Its Network to the BVI

On the heels of partnering last year with Outdoor World, with operations in Antigua and St. Maarten, the Invincible Boat Company continues its expansion in the Caribbean with the appointment of Horizon Yacht Sales as its representative in the British Virgin Islands. Invincible is a premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand builder headquartered in Opa-locka, FL.

“The BVI is well known for great leisure boating. It’s a very popular charter destination and has a healthy market for day boating and offshore fishing too,’ said Ian Birdsall, vice president of international business. “This brokerage partnership will help cement Invincible’s growth in the region. Horizon has an outstanding reputation, a great support network and a wealth of experience that makes them a great fit for our brand.”

Horizon, located at Nanny Cay Marina on Tortola, is now supplying fast weekenders and day boats to discerning villa owners.

“The Invincible range of high-end powercats and monohulls will be a popular addition to our brokerage,” says Andrew Thompson, director. “We are impressed with the quality and finish of Invincible’s boats. They are known for their smooth ride and high level of comfort which will make them great boats for days out in the BVI. They definitely meet the high standards that our customers demand.”

Invincible’s current product portfolio includes 10 semi-custom models ranging from 33’ to 46’ in both monohull and catamaran designs. The newest models are the 33’ Catamaran announced in September 2020 and the 46’ Catamaran which was seen at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year.

“We are keen to extend our network throughout the region and are looking to partner with established dealerships that are highly experienced in the sport fishing and high-performance offshore boat market,” says Invincible’s Birdsall. https://invincibleinternational.com