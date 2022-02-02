Invincible Announces Production of 46-foot Pilothouse Sports Fisher

So nice, had to do it twice! The launch of the Invincible Boat Company’s 46-foot catamaran last year was so successful that the Opa-Locka, FL-headquartered boat builder immediately started on a pilothouse version. Using the same hull as the 46-foot cat, this enclosed pilothouse version is the first production model of its kind – a performance catamaran with the comfort of a sports fisher and the versatility of an outboard-powered center console. Hull No. 1 is currently in production and scheduled for completion by Spring 2022.

“The Invincible 46 Pilothouse is built for the serious fisherman that needs to get out and back from the fishing grounds at speed and in comfort, without compromise and in any weather,” says Ian Birdsall, vice president of international business for the premium saltwater sport fishing and high-performance boat brand. “The patented asymmetric hull is designed for a soft, efficient, and dry ride, and perfected for unpredictable water conditions. Long-range capability at high cruise speed, a fully climate-controlled pilothouse, and two-berth cabin, full-amenity heads-, and stand-up shower and galley are other key features. These attributes, together with the highest quality build and yacht standard features, make for a perfect crossover boat on which to spend quality time with family and friends whether that be in the next bay or the next Island.”

In the Caribbean, Outdoor World, with locations in Antigua and St. Maarten, is the Invincible dealer for the islands from Anguilla to Trinidad and Tobago.

“Invincible continues to impress us and this latest addition to the range in next level. We can’t wait for sea trials,” says Robert Shoul, Outdoor World owner. www.invincibleboats.com, www.outdoorworldanu.com

If you love this, you’ll love: