Inflatable Boat Pro Opens Second Location

There’s a new locale in town to see ZAR Formenti Boats and ZAR Mini RIBs up close and personal. Earlier this fall, Inflatable Boat Pro announced the opening of its North American flagship store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to display this brand’s vessels. At least 15 models will always be on display.

“Our new showroom in downtown Fort Lauderdale gives current and future customers an easy to find, centralized location to browse many boats on display from the classic sailing dinghy to 20-plus-foot mega yacht tenders,” says owner, Jeff Rodgers. “The showroom also serves as a drop-off point for service customers as a closer location than our Pompano Beach Service Center. Open Monday-Saturday and by appointment any other time.”

Inflatable Boat Pro’s Pompano Beach location continues to serve as the service, rigging, and warranty center as well as a showroom for 25-feet and larger boats. www.inflatableboatpro.com

