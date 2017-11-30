Tarpon Talk on Tap at Trust Symposium

Share

Calling all anglers, scientists, conservationists and fishing industry representatives! The Coral Gables, Florida-headquartered Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) hosts its 6th International Science Symposium on November 10 to 11, at the Bonaventure Resort and Spa, in Weston, Florida. This global gathering also kicks off the BTT’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“One of the highlights of the symposium will be our Bahamas session, where we will reveal the long-awaited findings of our Bonefish Benefits study, which will help to better understand connectivity among bonefish populations,” says Nick Roberts, the BTT’s director of marketing and communications.

Roberts continues, “We know that adult bonefish have small home ranges, but what happens once they spawn? Are the larvae that hatch from the eggs carried by currents to other islands? Do some larvae from Cuba drift to the Bahamas? To address these questions, BTT is working with collaborators on numerous studies. A nearly-complete study used genetics to address these important questions. in clips were collected by anglers, guides and scientists from more than 2,000 bonefish in the Bahamas, and many thousands of bonefish throughout the Caribbean for analysis by collaborators. The results will tell us how much management should focus on local issues like habitat protection and regional issues such as whether harvest of spawning bonefish in one location will impact the bonefish population in another.”

New this year, the Flats Expo highlights the products and services of industry leaders. Fly tying and photography clinics, and an Art & Film Festival and banquet honoring conservation heroes are all part of the Symposium. www.btt.org

