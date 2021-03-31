How to Maximize Mooring Multiple Vessels at a Single Point

What’s the latest way to maximize mooring multiple vessels at a single point, while minimizing the dredging linked to the wind and current? The Fishbone, a new collective mooring platform from Seafloatech, based in Grimaud, France. The Fishbone modules, which can be installed in the open sea and/or windy zones, are fixed to the seabed with the Seafloatech Pod, a seabed-to-surface anchoring device that stabilizes the surface module while reducing its rotational radium. It is fully adaptable to different marine environments and has a very low ecological footprint.

Would the Fishbone work in the Caribbean?

“Having traveled in the West Indies since 1972, and all around the world, I have experienced the difficulties of the yachtsman at anchor, the storms that make the anchor slip, the stress of anchoring in the middle of many other boats and it is what led me to think about the optimization of the systems and the spaces of moorings for a reasoned and respectful management of the coastal environment,” says Lionel Péan, president of Seafloatech. “As for cyclones, we can design products that would resist them, but probably not viable in operation and at dissuasive costs for operators.” www.seafloatech.com