High Output, Low Profile Light Brightens Any Space

Share

tweet





When it comes to lighting confined spaces such as engine rooms or storage lockers, Hella marine has a bright solution. The company’s DuraLED 50LP lamp provides a generous 850 lumens in a bright white 5,000K color temperature to illuminate wide areas, with a compact design.

Shock and vibration-resistant, the DuraLED 50LP measures 8.74in L x 3.78in H, yet only 0.98in D for surface-mount installation in constricted spaces. It’s designed for reliable performance in demanding applications, with IP 67 fully-sealed construction, a corrosion-proof housing, ISO Ignition Protection and MultivoltTM 9-33V DC circuitry—all backed by a five-year warranty.

The DuraLED 50LP is available in Spread and Wide Spread light patterns, consumes less than 12W and comes pre-wired with 8.2in of tinned marine cable. www.hellamarine.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...