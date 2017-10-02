Greetings from the beautiful Capella Marina at Marigot Bay in Saint Lucia

Share

By way of update, our island of St. Lucia and Marigot Bay have not sustained any damages from any of the hurricanes which have passed through this region. Additionally, we have improved the Capella Marina at Marigot Bay with a full marina upgrade which includes the installation of a brand-new Marina boardwalk, a new bridge that connects the marina to the resort and a new Marina restaurant called the “Hurricane Hole’’, this is to add to the already “Rum Cave’’ restaurant and bar that we have on property. As guests of the marina, yacht crew members and their guests are automatically guests of the resort. This means that you have open access to the resort’s facilities including the swimming pools and other 5-star amenities of the resort. Click Here To Download our Marina Brochure

