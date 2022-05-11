Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Gowrie Group Extends Health Insurance to Shore-based VIPCA Members

VIPCA announced that The Gowrie Group will extend insurance coverage opportunities to shore-based active VIPCA members as well

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Gowrie Group – Rick Bagnall, center, VIPCA Show
Yacht crew members of the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) have long been able to get health insurance from The Gowrie Group. On February 1, 2022, VIPCA announced that this leading marine insurance agency will extend coverage opportunities to shore-based active VIPCA members as well. 

VIPCA Works to Boost U.S. Virgin Islands Marine Charter Industry – Charter Yacht Show, Medical Insurance, Youth Outreach among first initiatives

“The VIPCA Crew Medical Program has been such a large success, that the shore-based membership has asked to be included in the group association health plan for the year too. The U.S. Virgin Islands does not offer individual health plans and small group policies are extremely pricey and hard for a group to access. Working with CIGNA and VIPCA, plus understanding the needs of health insurance in the territory, Gowrie has been able to secure affordable health insurance to the shore-based vendors and businesses that are part of the active VIPCA membership,” says Rick Bagnall, Senior Vice President, Gowrie Group, Division of Risk Strategies.

Highlights of Gowrie’s insurance plan for shore-based VIPCA members include worldwide coverage, coverage in the U.S. CIGNA National network, two plans to choose from with varying deductibles, up to $5,000,000 per Policy Year limit, and monthly credit cards or EFT payments. vipca.org, www.gowrie.com 

Bahamas Coverage and Changes on the Horizon

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
