Gold Coast Yachts Introduces New Sports Fishing Catamaran Concept

Serious sports fishermen, captains who’d like to set up a mini head-boat fishing charter operation, and family-style fishers who enjoy basking in the sun as much as catching a big one, will all want to see the concept on the drawing board at Gold Coast Yachts. It’s a 58’ custom sport fisher catamaran that combines the success of the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based boat builder’s power catamarans and the established benefits of sport fishing multihulls.

“The design features a wide-open cockpit space ideal for a fighting chair and bait wells,” describes Karl Peterson, Gold Coast’s vice president of design and engineering.

“A pair of commercially rated Cummins QSM-11 610HP engines, with one in each hull for the ultimate dependability, allow for 360-degree maneuverability without the added complexity and flooding risk of a bow thruster. The 23’-6” beam means there’s no need for big outriggers. Plus, the design is fuel-efficient. We sold a similar model to an owner in California and in the delivery between St. Croix and Panama it got 2.7 nm per gallon at a cruising speed of 12 knots.”

Built on a proven hull, in fact, the same hull Gold Coast used to construct a guest shuttle for the Jumby Bay Resort in Antigua, this sport fisher will provide phenomenal safety as well as a fast and comfortable ride. The wide beam supports a walkaround deckhouse cabin, the large interior galley offers plenty of food preparation space for charter groups or parties, and there’s a generously sized owner’s suite above deck that provides a great view with easy access. The layout is well suited for fishing excursions and trips, cruises, or a variety of day chartering activities. With Gold Coast Yachts’ experience building USCG certified and inspected small passenger vessels, the owner can generate revenue, or simply have the peace of mind that their vessel is built to the highest standards. www.goldcoastyachts.com, www.goldcoastyachts.com/58-sport-fisher/