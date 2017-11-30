Go Where the Fish Are with C-Map’s Genesis Edge

Catch big fish and lots of them with the help of Genesis Edge, a premium mapping service from Norway-headquartered C-Map that lets subscribers access new game-changing features such as bottom-hardness and submerged-vegetation map layers to turn their fishing trips into catching adventures.

“We foresee a revolution for the mobility ‘on-the-water’ driven by intelligent location, context and user profiled based Digital Charting Solutions,” says Francesco Altamura, C-MAP’s vice president of cartography and content.

Genesis Edge subscribers have access to tens of thousands of public Fishbrain™ catch locations on C-MAP Genesis charts online, giving them insight into the best locations to fish. With hundreds of catch-location waypoints overlaid on a C-MAP Genesis chart’s one-foot contours, it’s easy to identify what depths, structure and cover fish prefer and then apply that pattern to catch more fish throughout the rest of the body of water.

Specifically, about Florida, Altamura says, “We are just launching a new dedicated product (C-Map Genesis Florida Lakes) on micro-SD for the inland fishing market. It includes the most detailed bathymetry data of Florida Lakes derived from crowd Sourcing and C-Map’s own surveys activities.

Users can subscribe to the new Genesis Edge service at www.genesismaps.com. To take advantage of the service, anglers record and upload sonar data from a compatible fish-finder/GPS unit and to C-MAP Genesis. A custom map will then be available to download for use on the water.

