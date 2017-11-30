Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts and Nevis Report Minimal Impact From Hurricane Irma

Share

The 2,500-acre resort and superyacht marina destination on the southeastern peninsula of St. Kitts, reported that the community and the larger island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis were spared significant damage from Hurricane Irma.

In a press release issued shortly after the passing of Hurricane Irma, Christophe Harbour reported that they were open and operational and providing fuel and berthing for vessels displaced by the storm and that the new Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour is still scheduled to open 1 November 2017. As tourism and yachting are mainstays of the larger Caribbean economy, Christophe Harbour joins its neighboring islands in encouraging continued travel to the region this season. Doing so will not only minimize the storm’s larger economic impact, but also ensure those who were affected recover quickly.

