Garmin unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar 

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., have announced Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar, a new technology that uses a higher frequency range to deliver stunningly clear images and detail of structure and fish below and around the boat at greater depths. Clarity and detail of fish, rocks, brush piles, structure and beyond are redefined with this new scanning sonar system that includes Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and Ultra High-Definition SideVü sonar with frequencies ranging from .8 to 1.2 MHz. The superior ClearVü image clarity lets anglers see up to 200 feet below the boat – much deeper than other high-frequency scanning sonars – so fish really have nowhere to hide.

“Our Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar will give inland and nearshore anglers the greatest detail available from a Garmin® system to date,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “It’s available as a standalone system that’s compatible with all of our current GPSMAP and select ECHOMAP Plus multi-function displays.”

The Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar system includes an easy-to-install, networkable GCV 20 sonar black box, a GT34UHD transducer and both transom and trolling motor mounts. System is compatible with the GPSMAP 8400/8600, GPSMAP 7400/7600, GPSMAP 10×2/12×2, GPSMAP 12×2/12x2xsv Touch and GPSMAP 7×2/9×2 series chartplotters, and the 7- and 9-inch ECHOMAP Plus combo series. www.garmin.com/newmarine

