First Caribbean Charter Yacht Show Starts Tomorrow at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas

The first Caribbean Charter Yacht Show (CCYS) kicks off Thursday through Sunday at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nearly a dozen yachts, which collectively measure almost 6 U.S. football fields in length, are showing to 80 of the world’s top brokers. These vessels range from the 240-foot Delta Marine-built motor yacht Laurel to the 63-foot Nordhavn, Asturias. IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas is the ideal location to welcome this first-ever new model show, as it’s the only marina in the world to win the Towergate International Superyacht Marina of the Year award four times including most recently in 2021. The award is bestowed annually by the UK-based Yacht Harbour Association.

“We are looking forward to hosting this key industry event, the first of its kind, that supports the destination, the economy, and the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as showcasing the magnificent fleet of superyachts available for charter here,” says Bert Fowles, vice president of marketing for IGY Marinas, which is hosting the show in partnership with the Fort Lauderdale, FL-headquartered International Yacht Brokers’ Association (IYBA). “What’s more, the inaugural event has hit its target broker attendance, with 80 of the best brokers in the world attending.”

Just announced is that the show will be carbon offset, in partnership with World Fuel Services, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The practice of carbon offsetting is a proactive way to reduce the yachting industry’s carbon footprint.

“This shows our commitment to a holistic approach to the industry,” says Fowles.

Also announced is that the CCYS will host a representative of the neighboring British Virgin Islands to provide attendees an update on requirements and COVID protocols for yachts to enter this British Overseas Territory.

CCYS organizers have worked with the US Virgin Islands Department of Health to create a COVID safe event for attendees and the island’s public.

The program of events includes the Colors of the Caribbean Chef Competition, the Cocktail Challenge, and a Yacht Hop designed for brokers and crews to meet and mingle in an informal atmosphere.

The CCYS is the only U.S. superyacht show held outside of the contiguous U.S.A.

caribbeancharterys.com