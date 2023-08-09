-->
Friday, August 11, 2023
spot_img
HomeBoatExplore the Waters of Puerto Rico with Freedom Boat Club Membership
BoatPuerto Rico

Explore the Waters of Puerto Rico with Freedom Boat Club Membership

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0
Powerboat in Caribbean blue waters offered by Freedom Boat Club in Puerto Rico
Experience the Caribbean's beauty with Freedom Boat Club's powerboat adventures in Puerto Rico's crystal-clear blue waters.
- Advertisement -

Go boating for a day without owning a boat. That’s the beauty of membership in boat clubs. In March, Freedom Boat Club, the world’s oldest and largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation, announced its expansion into Puerto Rico. Freedom’s first and flagship club on the island is in Fajardo. Members have unlimited access to its Puerto Rico-based fleet as well as fleets globally across Freedom’s 380 locations in 34 U.S. States, Canada, and Europe, through its reciprocal access program.

Puerto Rico has many world-class beaches and endless small islands to explore making it a boater’s paradise,” says Mike Centeno, a native of Puerto Rico, successful entrepreneur, and water sports enthusiast who owns and operates the island’s Freedom Boat Club franchise. “Currently we are located at Puerto Del Rey Marina. We plan to open 7 to 10 other locations throughout the island of Puerto Rico. The plan is to give members access to navigate anywhere on the island, covering the North, East, South, and West coasts. Moving forward, and I can’t give details yet, however, we will be looking to plant the Freedom Boat Club flag in the surrounding islands of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

- Advertisement -

The present fleet includes 10 boats, from 21- to 27-foot in length representing brands like Bayliner Trophy, Sailfish, Release, and Sea Ray. Centeno projects he’ll have about 100 boats in Puerto Rico within the next year or two contingent on the volume of the membership sign-up. Additional makes, models, and sizes will be introduced as locations on the island expand to more marinas. www.freedomboatclub.com/franchises/fbc-of-puerto-rico/fajardo.html 

Boat Clubs and Fractional Ownership of Boats Thriving

A Hysterical … er, I mean, Historical Perspective on USVI & BVI Marine Industries

- Advertisement -

Should you Charter a boat?

Post Views: 67
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dream Yacht Charter: Easy Crewed Charters – New Destinations, Ultimate Yacht Vacations! 🌊⛵️ Book Now for Unforgettable Sailing Getaways!
Next article
Navigating the Unpredictable: Lightning Strikes at Sea
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved