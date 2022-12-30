-->
Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeBoatEverglades Boats Brings New 285cc Across the Gulf Stream
Boat

Everglades Boats Brings New 285cc Across the Gulf Stream

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
1
Everglades New 285cc. Photo: Everglades Boats
Everglades New 285cc. Photo: Everglades Boats
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

What do you bring to a legendary rendezvous that’s been on a pandemic hold for three years? A new boat! That’s what Everglades Boats did in August, when the Edgewater, FL-headquartered builder included its latest model, the 285cc, in its popular meet-up in Bimini, Bahamas. Matt Holloway, director of business development, launched with the group from Port Everglades and behind the helm of an Everglades 235cc. Not far behind was David Brown, the builder’s vice president of product development, engineering, and quality, captaining the 285cc, which also launched for sale in August.

“We figured what better way to show what this boat can handle than to take it 60 miles offshore to the sport fishing capital of the world,” says Amanda Aloy, marketing manager. “The first fish on board was a sailfish, which I’m told is good luck.”

Everglades New 285cc. Photo: Everglades Boats
Everglades New 285cc. Photo: Everglades Boats

The Everglades 285cc, which measures 30’1” LOA, hits a sweet spot for families and avid fishermen alike. Dual outboards power the vessel, which features a single-level deck providing 360-degree access around the boat. A big bonus is the company’s ‘unsinkable’ hull construction. The no-wood construction uses patented closed molded RAMCAP (Rapid Molded Core Assembly Process) construction with high density, closed cell, structural foam flotation throughout its deep-V hull. There is a lifetime hull warranty.

“Our new 285cc is a perfect fit for Caribbean boating,” says Matt Vranich, vice president of sales and marketing. “It was designed for both offshore and inshore fishing and has all the creature comforts for island hopping. Our recent trials in the Bahamas were a resounding success.” www.evergladesboats.com

Better On The Edge

Profile: Everglades Boats’ Bob Dougherty

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Will My Insurance Cover Lightning Strikes? What to know…
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Evelyn Martin on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: Grenada

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved