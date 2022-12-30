Everglades Boats Brings New 285cc Across the Gulf Stream

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

What do you bring to a legendary rendezvous that’s been on a pandemic hold for three years? A new boat! That’s what Everglades Boats did in August, when the Edgewater, FL-headquartered builder included its latest model, the 285cc, in its popular meet-up in Bimini, Bahamas. Matt Holloway, director of business development, launched with the group from Port Everglades and behind the helm of an Everglades 235cc. Not far behind was David Brown, the builder’s vice president of product development, engineering, and quality, captaining the 285cc, which also launched for sale in August.

“We figured what better way to show what this boat can handle than to take it 60 miles offshore to the sport fishing capital of the world,” says Amanda Aloy, marketing manager. “The first fish on board was a sailfish, which I’m told is good luck.”

The Everglades 285cc, which measures 30’1” LOA, hits a sweet spot for families and avid fishermen alike. Dual outboards power the vessel, which features a single-level deck providing 360-degree access around the boat. A big bonus is the company’s ‘unsinkable’ hull construction. The no-wood construction uses patented closed molded RAMCAP (Rapid Molded Core Assembly Process) construction with high density, closed cell, structural foam flotation throughout its deep-V hull. There is a lifetime hull warranty.

“Our new 285cc is a perfect fit for Caribbean boating,” says Matt Vranich, vice president of sales and marketing. “It was designed for both offshore and inshore fishing and has all the creature comforts for island hopping. Our recent trials in the Bahamas were a resounding success.” www.evergladesboats.com