-->
Sunday, October 22, 2023
spot_img
HomeCharterElectric Revolution in Yachting: The Launch of Aura 51 Smart Electric by...
Charter

Electric Revolution in Yachting: The Launch of Aura 51 Smart Electric by Dream Yacht Worldwide & Fountaine Pajot

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0
Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 Smart Electric. Courtesy Dream Yacht Charters
Fountaine Pajot Aura 51 Smart Electric. Courtesy Dream Yacht Charters
- Advertisement -

Leading the Green Wave in Yachting

Earlier this year, Dream Yacht Worldwide teamed up with Fountaine Pajot to embark on a groundbreaking venture — the inception of the world’s first global line of electric catamarans. The collaboration proudly stands as the pioneering force behind the large-scale introduction of electric yachts tailored for yacht charter vacations and retail sales to global consumers.

The Aura 51 Smart Electric: A Flagship Introduction

Marking its premiere, the Aura 51 Smart Electric was inducted into the expansive fleet of Dream Yacht Worldwide, becoming available for charters in Italy from April 2023.

- Advertisement -
Courtesy Dream Yacht Charters
Courtesy Dream Yacht Charters

Global Expansion: The Electric Vision

Angela Tuell, the spokesperson for Dream Yacht Worldwide, emphasizes their vision: “The plan is to have them (electric catamarans) everywhere, including the Caribbean.”

New 37’ Powercat for BVI-based Virgin Charter Yachts’ Fleet

Technical Brilliance of the Aura 51

The Aura 51 Smart Electric isn’t just another catamaran. It’s an embodiment of innovation. Fountaine Pajot has furnished this model with state-of-the-art electric motors and a smart energy management system. Born from the collective genius of over 60 technicians, engineers, and electrical connoisseurs, the mission was clear — devise a zero-emissions propulsion energy system specifically crafted for the yachting realm. With the support of two potent lithium technology battery banks, the Aura 51 offers hours of motor cruising and up to a week of anchored relaxation, all sans emissions.

- Advertisement -

Looking Ahead: More Electric Ventures on the Horizon

The synergy between Dream Yacht Worldwide and Fountaine Pajot promises an electrifying future. By spring 2024, the Dream Yacht fleet anticipates welcoming over 22 electric yachts, encompassing 10 sailing catamarans and an additional 12 sailing yachts from the esteemed Dufour, a pivotal member of the Fountaine Pajot Group.

Spotlight on Charter Yacht Catch The Cat Antigua

For those eager to sail into a greener future, dive into www.dreamyachtcharter.com.

Post Views: 71
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Barbuda’s Resilience: Top 10 Attractions Six Years Post-Hurricane Irma
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home
Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved