Dream Yacht Charter: Easy Crewed Charters – New Destinations, Ultimate Yacht Vacations! 🌊⛵️ Book Now for Unforgettable Sailing Getaways!

Dream Yacht Worldwide, the world’s leading yacht charter company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its successful crewed yacht product, “Easy Crewed,” to four new stunning destinations this summer. Following the incredible response to its launch in Greece and Croatia last year, Easy Crewed is now offering easy-to-book, flexible, and price-competitive sailing vacation packages to the British Virgin Islands, Martinique, Tahiti, and the Seychelles, in addition to its existing Mediterranean and Caribbean locations.

Building upon the success of Dream Yacht Worldwide’s “Cabin Cruise” vacations, tailored for singles and couples, Easy Crewed takes yacht charters to the next level by offering private yachts for groups of family and friends of up to 10 people. With this extension, guests have an array of breathtaking destinations to choose from, including the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and exotic locations like Tahiti and the Seychelles, reachable only by boat.

Whether guests dream of exploring ancient ruins, pristine coastlines, or experiencing mouthwatering local cuisines with fresh ingredients, Easy Crewed Charters provide the perfect escape. The process is simple: guests select their desired destination and boat type based on their preferences and group size. From 38′ to 54′, monohulls and sailing catamarans with private guest cabins and ensuite or shared baths are available.

Each Easy Crewed Charter comes complete with an experienced local skipper and watersports equipment, including standup paddle boards and snorkeling gear. The skipper collaborates with guests to create a personalized itinerary tailored to their preferred activities, day stops, and night anchorages. For added comfort, guests have the option to include a hostess/cook, air conditioning, and meal packages to enjoy all breakfasts and lunches or even all meals in more remote cruising grounds, customized to their specific preferences.

Image Courtesy of Dream Yacht Charter

Bookings for Easy Crewed Charters are now open for Summer 2023 and beyond. The one-week package prices start as low as $630 per person for a group of 10 aboard a 47- to 56-foot monohull in Croatia and $1023 per person for 10 guests aboard a 43- to 47-foot monohull in the British Virgin Islands.

As a pioneer in the industry, Dream Yacht Worldwide has been revolutionizing sailing since its founding by Loic Bonnet in 2000. Starting with just six boats in the Seychelles, the company has grown into one of the largest charter fleets, offering over 50 thrilling destinations worldwide, including the Caribbean, Bahamas, Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Asia, Americas, and Europe.

Embark on the journey of a lifetime with Dream Yacht Worldwide and experience the joy of sailing in the world’s most stunning destinations. For more information and to book your unforgettable sailing vacation, visit www.dreamyachtcharter.com. Stay connected with Dream Yacht Worldwide on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on exciting offers and new destinations.

About Dream Yacht Worldwide – The World's Leading Ocean Tourism Company: Dream Yacht Worldwide is a part of the esteemed Dream Yacht Group, founded by Loic Bonnet in 2000. The company's mission from the beginning has been to make sailing accessible to all.